Search for 23-year-old murder suspect after 55-year-old found dead in Tulare, police say

TULARE, California (KSEE) – Police are searching for 23-year-old murder suspect Alicia Espinosa.

“We do believe that she knows we’re wanting to talk to her. We do think that she’s hiding from us,” Tulare Police Sgt. Ed Hinojosa said Thursday.

Hinojosa said the family of 55-year-old John Albers called the department Sunday afternoon after they had not been able to get ahold of him. Officers went to his house on East Jackson Avenue and found him on the floor stabbed to death. Investigators believe he had been there for hours.

Hinojosa said Espinosa and Albers were in a romantic relationship and they don’t have a clear motive.

“As far as what went wrong, we don’t know,” he said.

He said Espinosa works in the adult entertainment industry. She not only has Central Valley ties but also travels to Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada.

Espinosa is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 110 pounds. She changes her hair frequently and is known to wear wigs.

Neighbors say Albers was well-liked and friendly, and the news of his murder shocked their tight-knit community.

Police say Espinosa may have fled to Southern California or Nevada, traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Sentra with a license plate 7XTU329.

“There’s two sides of the story and we’d really like to hear her side. A peaceful surrender would be awesome, and obviously the best end result,” Hinojosa said.

Anyone with information on Espinosa’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Art Cabello at (559)685-2300 x 2149 or Sgt. Richard Payne (559)685-2300 x 4265.

