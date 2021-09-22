Search continues for two missing hikers in Yosemite National Park

Joel Thomazin (left) and Richard Judd (right) have been reported missing in Yosemite National Park.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are continuing searching for two hikers who have been reported missing in different areas of Yosemite National Park.

The National Park Service says Richard Judd and Joel Thomazin are still missing after they were both reported missing at separate times earlier this year.

Authorities say 69-year-old Judd was last seen on July 25 during a day hike from his camp near Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass. Judd was reportedly using white trekking poles and was wearing a navy blue day pack.

Photos of Richard Judd provided by the National Park Service.

Judd is described as 5’11”, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, short graying hair, and a beard.

Thomazin was reported missing after he set out on a three-day solo hike on September 6 from Hetch Hetchy to fish at Lake Eleanor but never returned. Officials say Thomazin may have decided to extend his trip by traveling to Cherry Lake or by going north or east as far as the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne River. He is believed to have been carrying an inflatable kayak in a red pouch attached to his backpack.

Photo of Joel Thomazin provided by the National Park Service.

Officials say Thomazin’s family believes he had the following equipment with him:

Floppy boonie hat

Dark blue/green hammock

Large yellowish/tan Kelty pack

U.S. Army steel cup dated 1918

Camelback-type red/black daypack

Bright red inflatable kayak

Small collapisible stove in a black bag

Kayak paddle

Petzl Zipka headlamp

Yellow bear can

Garmin Tactix Delta solar GPS watch

Bright green mummy sleeping bag

Fishing pole, fishing gear

Anyone who finds any of these items is asked to leave it in place, note the location or coordinates, take photos, and email the information to yosemite.search.rescue@gmail.com.

If you have any information about Judd’s or Thomazin’s whereabouts, please call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at (888) 653-0009.