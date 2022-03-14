MERCED, Calif. (KSEE) – Police across the state of California are searching for a suspect connected to the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason, who was reported missing by the Merced Police Department around February 10.

The suspect is 34-year-old Dhante Jackson. The body of an unidentified child was discovered in his home on Friday and police say he is on the run. While authorities haven’t officially identified the body, the family of one of the suspects believes the girl is 8-year-old Sophia Mason.

“Detectives have canvassed the neighborhood talking to witnesses and neighbors, trying to get more information,” said Lieutenant Joey Perez from the Merced Police Department.

Jackson is the boyfriend of Samantha Johnson, who was arrested on Thursday by the Hayward Police Department for corporal injury on a child and then murder.

Police are still waiting for notification from the Coroner’s Office to get a positive identification.

Photo of Sophia Mason.

Melissa Harris, a cousin of Samantha Johnson, says she was one of the multiple family members that made reports to Child Protective Services about Sophia’s well-being after they found bruises on her body. Harris said they were told there wasn’t enough to warrant removing Sophia from her mother’s care.

“There’s a lot of sadness, mixed with anger, and just not understanding what happened and where the failures in the system occurred,” she said.

Emerald Johnson, Sophia’s aunt, says she was fighting for custody over Sophia for more than a year.

“When Sophia was asked what happened, she was shaking, she was nervous, she said, ‘please don’t ask me. My mommy will get mad. I’m okay. I’m okay,'” Emerald said.

Anyone who has seen Jackson or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department:

Anonymous Tip Line (Non-emergency) call 209-385-4725

Anonymous Tips online at http://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html