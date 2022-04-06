FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are continuing to search for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in 2020 in Fresno.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, Fresno police officials say 39-year-old Jerome Willis was killed during a drive-by shooting near Chestnut and Geary avenues.

Officers say that a surveillance camera captured the suspect pulling up to Willis’ home and firing several rounds.

Following the shooting, officers say the suspect crashed the van and ran away from the area on foot.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ben Barnes at

(559) 621-2421.