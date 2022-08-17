SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a missing Selma woman entered its 10th day on Wednesday.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 7 at an ampm gas station near Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma.

Surveillance cameras captured Jolissa walking into the business and making a purchase at the front counter.

She is then seen walking out of the store, getting back into her car, and making a left turn on Nebraska Avenue while driving away.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes making a purchase inside of the ampm she was last seen driving away from.

Surveillance footage captured Jolissa Fuentes getting back into her car after making a purchase inside of an ampm.

In an interview on Saturday, Jolissa’s parents, Joey Fuentes and Norma Nunez, explained their daughter lives with her grandma and should’ve made a right turn to go back home.

The couple has been joined by concerned family members and friends to carry out daily searches of orchards and dirt roads near the gas station where their daughter was last seen.

Her parents say they will continue searching for their daughter, as they don’t believe she would disappear on her own.

Jolissa was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766.

Photo of Jolissa Fuentes and her vehicle provided by the Selma Police Department.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that helps find Jolissa.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243, or Detective Matthew Hughes at (559) 891-2266.