Search continues for diver who went missing in Millerton Lake, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a diver who went missing at Millerton Lake on Friday night, according to Madera County sheriff officials.

Deputies say a person went on a solo dive in the Meadow Campground area earlier in the afternoon on Christmas Eve.

According to officials, search and rescue personnel responded to the area and conducted both a foot search and a search of the water surface and land with aircraft thermal technology, but weren’t able to locate the diver.

Authorities say the search for the missing diver continued the morning of Christmas day and additional search and rescue teams were sent to the area.

Deputies say the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol Unit and Dive Team members have been using advanced sonar technology and underwater search techniques by scuba divers to try and find the missing person.

The diver has yet to be found by officials. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.