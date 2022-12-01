FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno.

“Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for about 10 minutes he gets to repeating things,” says Eric Carr, Ulysses’ son.

Ulysses Car has been missing since Friday, November 25th. His family says he has Alzheimer’s Disease. He left his home for a walk with his dog in the area of Muscat and Valentine Avenues in Southwest Fresno.

The dog returned home the next day – without Carr.

“So far we’ve scoured a 20 square mile radius here in Fresno County gone down to Easton, out near Kerman, there’s no sign of him,” says Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Botti says most of the terrain they’ve been covering is made of vineyards, orchards, and open fields. Searchers have been looking at surveillance video from the area and following up on tips of possible sightings.

“One other aspect we always have to look at is that fact of did somebody give him a ride somewhere? Somebody could innocently be thinking hey I’m helping this guy out he’s lost he tells me to drop him off here,” Botti said.

Search and rescue team members from the sheriff’s offices of Fresno, Merced, Madera, Kings, Tulare, and Kern counties are part of the search effort.