Search continues for missing 2-year-old Madera boy, officials ask public for surveillance video near home

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials continue to search for a missing 2-year-old Madera boy as they seek home surveillance video from the public near his home around the time of his disappearance.

Thaddeus Sran, 2, is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. (Madera Police)

In their search for Thaddeus Sran, 2, who went missing Wednesday morning, Madera Police urged any residents near 800 C Street for any surveillance video that may show vehicles in the area between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to call 559-675-4220.

Officers and other agencies, including the FBI, are searching a one-mile radius from the Sran residence for the child.

Thaddeus is about 2-feet tall, weighs about 30 pounds and was wearing a red shirt with Spider-Man pants over a diaper at the time he was put to bed by his parents on Tuesday evening, said Chief Dino Lawson. He has special needs and requires medical care to include nutrients provided through a feeding tube.

“Everyone is concerned for Thaddeus’ welfare, especially since he requires specialized care that few are equipped to provide,” Lawson said. “We cannot imagine what Thaddeus’ parents are going through and all agencies involved are focused on the effort to locate Thaddeus and ensure that anyone who may be responsible for his disappearance faces justice.”

Officials did not issue an Amber Alert for Thaddeus as no vehicle information was available, something that’s needed to initiate the alert.

Anyone with information that could help locate Sran is urged to contact Madera Police at 559-675-4220.

