Search continues for man presumed dead in Pine Flat Lake after boating accident

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a man is presumed dead after jumping out of the boat he was in.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, deputies say they received a call about a man that never resurfaced after jumping into the water at Pine Lake near the Deer Creek Recreational Area.

Deputies say four adult men were hanging out on a motorized boat when one of them jumped into the water without a life jacket.

Deputies called in boating units and a helicopter to search for the man into the morning.

The search was unsuccessful and they have not recovered the body.

The Sheriff’s office will continue searching periodically throughout the day but is treating it as a fatal boating accident.

The water in the area where the man went missing is around 200 feet deep, which is too deep for dive teams to safely search.