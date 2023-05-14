Search continues for man last seen floating Tule River

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old William “Billy” Moore.

Deputies say he was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday floating down the Tule River on a floatation device in the Springville area. He was described wearing multi-colored swim shorts with a grey/white t-shirt.

Authorities say Moore is able-bodied, able to swim, and does not have any known mental health issues.

Anyone with any information on Moore’s location is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.