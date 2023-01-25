FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A video released by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office shows three wanted masked men that deputies say are connected to a shooting.

The shooting happened over the weekend in Tarpey Village on Ashlan and Clovis avenues.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, they need help identifying the three suspects found in the surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery.

The suspects are accused of assaulting a female employee at the massage parlor, then when a 61-year-old man tried to intervene, one of the suspects shot him.

The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition Saturday night and is expected to survive his injuries.

“These are dangerous people we need to get off the streets, because A, likely not their first time they’ve done this, and B, likely not the last time they’ll do this,” said Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Tony Botti.

The massage parlor’s location is on a county island, sandwiched between the city limits of Fresno and Clovis.

All three agencies are searching for the suspects.

“We’re able to communicate with them of saying, hey have these guys been in your city before, do you have any arrests, do you have any surveillance video that looks like ours,” he said.

Massage parlor employees aren’t talking, except to say the women working that night are no longer employed there.

“It really comes down to opportunity and what the criminal is willing to do. In this case, we had more of an intimate setting, a one-on-one, and he chose to take advantage and chose to rob the person,” he said.

Authorities added the man’s heroics of trying to separate the suspects from the woman being assaulted, led them to leave empty-handed from the massage parlor.