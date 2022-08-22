SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search for a woman from Selma missing for over two weeks continues on Monday as the city’s police department provides an update on her disappearance.

22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 at a gas station in the area of Highland and Nebraska avenues in Selma. Surveillance footage from inside the gas station captured Jolissa buying something at the front counter before walking back outside and getting into her car.

Jolissa was last seen driving a silver four-door 2011 Hyundai Accent with a California license plate of #8MPU766. The car has not been found since Jolissa’s disappearance.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Jolissa’s whereabouts