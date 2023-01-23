FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 49er fans across the valley continue to celebrate after their team defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

The 49er faithful gather at the Roundtable on First Street and it’s so busy there is only standing room.

“It’s great every week, we get together it’s a big turn out its a big organization,” said President of the Niner Empire Fan Club Luis Lozano.

More than 200 fans decked out in Niner’s gear packed into the pizza parlor.

The gathering is a weekly tradition that has gone on for several years.

“If you can’t make it to the game at Levi Stadium this is the right spot, the next best spot; not only are you surrounded by niner fans but you save a lot of money,” Lozano continued.

He says all fans of football are welcome to their weekly watch party.

Stella Estrada is one of the few Dallas Cowboys fans who watched Sunday’s game at the pizza parlor.

“We didn’t realize this is a 49er hangout I just live down the street that’s why we come here, but other than that, a sea of red you got to be a shining star,” said Estrada.

Assistant Manager of Roundtable Clarissa Swiridoff says it’s her favorite place to be on game day.

“There’s a lot of excitement a lot of chaos going on but it’s honestly really fun at the end of the day; the clean-up is the worst part of it,” she said.

Niner fans will continue to gather at the round table in Fresno as they continue through the playoffs.