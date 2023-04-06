Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A lottery scratcher purchased in Fresno and given as a Christmas gift won the recipient $1,000,000, according to the California Lottery.

John Vang, who was visiting family from out-of-state, became an instant millionaire after getting a winning Power 10’s ticket as a gift from his brother-in-law at Christmas.

Vang received his gift when he and his wife were visiting over the holidays. He described to the California Lottery a little bit of irony when it comes to this win.

“I actually don’t ever play Scratchers – that’s what’s funny about it,” he said. “I do play Powerball and Mega Millions, but not Scratchers.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Sunnyside Liquor & IPA Hub in Fresno.