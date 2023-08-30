MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was seriously injured after the scooter they were on crashed in the community of Yosemite Lakes Park inside Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the unidentified male rider was on a homemade, two-wheel scooter going eastbound on Horseshoe Drive, east of Corral Drive, when the rider lost control while going down a gradient. The rider went off the road and fell off the scooter – where his head struck the road.

According to the CHP, a nearby homeowner called 911, and the rider was airlifted to a local hospital.

The rider is yet to be officially identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP Oakhurst Office at 559-658-6590.