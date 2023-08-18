CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new opportunity, this is how Mike Slosarik, a teacher at Clovis East High School feels about the upcoming high school football season.

“It’s just a kickoff to a whole new beginning the parents, the fans it’s just incredibly important for morale and school spirit,” he said.

Although he is a teacher during the week, Slosarik said he also enjoys watching the games on Friday nights.

“As a teacher, I have some of the students in my classroom. I know them as a student,” he said. “I know them as a person and as a player, so it’s really cool to see them on the following Monday. Their spirits are really high.”

The kickoff game was held at Lamonica Stadium against the Foothill Falcons from Pleasanton, CA.