School placed on lockdown after SUV rams police cruisers and takes off, investigators say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An elementary school was placed on lockdown after investigators say an SUV rammed two police cruisers and took off in Downtown Fresno Wednesday.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., two undercover detectives investigating an unrelated incident say they saw an SUV driving erratically in the area of McKenzie Avenue and Effie Street in Downtown Fresno. The detectives followed the vehicle to a driveway where they parked in front of the SUV and turned on the cruiser lights.

Officers say it was at that point that the SUV rammed the police cruisers and took off. Police pursued the SUV and eventually found the vehicle abandoned in a nearby alleyway.

Nearby Webster Elementary was placed on lockdown at the time as investigators say the suspects may have fled on-foot and officers are searching the area for them.

Police cannot yet say how long the investigation in the area may last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com