School is closed but learning continues: How districts are handling coronavirus changes

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Unified suspended on-site classes until the end of the school year after the school board voted unanimously to do so Wednesday night.

“Till our board made the very brave and local decision to close people weren’t taking that as seriously as they could,” said Nelson. “Now people are fully owning their responsibility and we are so thankful for our parents who are stepping up in large measure.”

Nelson said this was the right thing to do for his students and they are now working on ways to advance distance learning.

“Now we are moving into this next phase of what school looks like in this COVID-19 era,” said Nelson.

Clovis Unified suspended on-site learning until May 1st – with the goal of returning to school May 4th.

Clovis Unified School District board member Chris Casado said the board takes seriously the safety and well-being of their students and they will continue to evaluate all options.

“Unless the temporary date is modified by the board schools and on-site educational programming shall resume on Monday, May 4th,” said Casado.

Central Unified School District will announce their plan Thursday night at their next school board meeting.

One thing all school districts can agree on is the need to make sure the students continue to be fed.

Manuel Bonilla is the President of the Fresno Teachers Association. He said they are going to be handing out meals to families during the suspension of on-sire classes.

“We are going to be distributing meals to families in the Addams Elementary area and that is a commitment we have made to support local businesses and families,” said Bonilla. “We are using Quesadilla Gorilla – that has been negatively impacted by this crisis.”

Bonilla said this is a tough time for everyone so they are doing what they can to help out.

“Alleviate just one anxiety off of the plate of our families and our students then we know that they can shift their focus over to the other things that matter and are important to their household,” said Bonilla.

“So, we believe that these meals will help.”

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.