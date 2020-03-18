School districts provide free meals for students during school closures

Several valley school districts are providing free “grab and go” meal for children staying home during the school closures because of the pandemic.

Fresno Unified is distributing meals from 9:00am-11:00am.

Clovis Unified, Sanger Unified, Tulare City and Tulare Joint Union are all offering breakfast and lunch today from 11:00am-1:00pm.

Kings Canyon Unified will be providing breakfast from 7:30am-8:00am and lunches from 11:45am-12:15pm.

Visalia Unified is offering meals from 11:30am-12:30pm.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.