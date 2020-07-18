School districts express frustration with Gov. Newsom’s mandate: ‘It takes away our local control’

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement on Friday prevents schools in the Valley to physically reopen their schools at the start of the school year, leaving districts frustrated and forced to turn to distance learning for all their students.

“It takes away our local control, which is a source of frustration for us,” said Clovis Unified Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell.

Clovis Unified had announced Wednesday that they were giving parents the option to either send their kids to school for in-person learning or continue with distance learning.

However, Gov. Newsom announced Friday that only counties that have been off the state’s monitoring list for 14 consecutive days can allow schools to physically reopen, meaning schools in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties will have to start the year virtually.

“I think that this year, we’re at least going in knowing what we’re getting ourselves into,” said Calvin Fleming, a Clovis Unified parent. “I think we know what questions to ask this time around.”

Sanger Unified was also prepared to offer parents two options: in-person learning or distance learning.

“My initial reaction, I’ll be honest, was frustrating,” said Sanger Superintendent Adela Jones regarding the state’s mandate.

She said their students have iPads and the district has distributed hotspots for families who need them.

“We’re going to come together and learn best practices and just do the best that we can starting our year this way,” she said.

Fresno and Clovis Unified are working on ensuring that their students have devices and and Wi-Fi access.

Gov. Newsom said the state has invested $5.3 billion in additional funding for schools that may need personal protective equipment and have to purchase more devices for its students.

“Are we ready? Yes. We’re a lot more prepared because we’ve just known that this could happen although we hoped it wouldn’t,” O’Farrell said.

Despite the frustration, superintendents urged the community to work together in order to help slow the spread of the virus.

“This is definitely a community issue, not a school district issue, and we really need the community’s support and help in getting our numbers down,” Jones said.

“I hope our community works collaboratively to get ourselves off that watchlist, get those numbers down so we can get our kids back in school,” O’Farrell said.

In order to get kids back in class, Gov. Newsom referenced this list: wear a mask, physical distance, wash your hands and minimize mixing.

“The more we do on this list and we do it at scale, the quicker all those counties are going to come off that monitoring list, we’re going to mitigate the spread of this virus, and those kids are back in school,” Newsom said.

