School districts could revert to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise again

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A letter to Clovis Unified parents went out Tuesday afternoon, informing them the school district may need to revert to online learning.

Kelly Avants with Clovis Unified said it is due to the increased positivity rate – forcing a pivot to online learning.

“We are working really hard to make sure our parents have plenty of information in front of them and that they understand that we are on the balls of our feet ready to adjust if necessary,” said Avants.

From July 1 through Dec. 8, Clovis Unified had 132 employees and 52 students test positive for COVID-19.

Avants said contact tracing indicated for the most part the positive cases were from family gatherings and not community spread.

“We have seen little evidence that it was transmitted because of the fact that they came onto campus,” said Avants. “Some went to a family gathering and they were hanging out with friends, a sibling came home from college and was transmitted in the household.”

Hanford Elementary School District will be returning to online learning starting Dec. 10 and continuing until winter break.

In a statement from Superintendent of Hanford Elementary School District Joy Gabler, it reads in part:

The decision to move back into distance learning for the next 7 days leading up to Winter Break was due to the strain we are experiencing on our staffing capacity. Our anticipated return date for in-person instruction is Monday, January 11, 2021. Our goal is to get our students back in front of us. Superintendent of Hanford Elementary School District Joy Gabler

With COVID-19 cases rising throughout the Central Valley, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra believes the worst is still to come.

“That’s our real concern… peak is yet to come…concerned hospitals will not be able to meet the demand,” said Vohra.

Clovis Unified School District says they will try and provide families an advance notice if they choose to stop in-person learning – and return to virtual.