COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

School district suspends meal service due to coronavirus concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FIREBAUGHT, California (KSEE) – The Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District has suspended its meal service after a resident related to a district employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a message posted Monday, Superintendent Russell Freitas said he learned of the novel coronavirus diagnosis on Sunday and made the decision to shut down the meal distribution program on Monday.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Freitas says the district will be working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and that families will be notified when the district re-starts its meal service.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know