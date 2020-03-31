School district suspends meal service due to coronavirus concerns

FIREBAUGHT, California (KSEE) – The Firebaugh-Las Deltas School District has suspended its meal service after a resident related to a district employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a message posted Monday, Superintendent Russell Freitas said he learned of the novel coronavirus diagnosis on Sunday and made the decision to shut down the meal distribution program on Monday.

Freitas says the district will be working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and that families will be notified when the district re-starts its meal service.

