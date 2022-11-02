FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two vehicles crashed in an intersection in northwest Fresno causing a car to collide with a school bus Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Corona and Gates avenues. At the time of the incident, there was one child on the school bus.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the child on the school bus and the school bus driver were not injured in the incident. Two people in one of the vehicles were taken two a local hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, California Highway Patrol says.