School bus crashes in central Fresno, two students hospitalized, investigators say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A school bus was involved in a four-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno fire officials.

The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. at Clinton and Fruit avenues. 15 people were involved in the crash, 12 of which were on the bus including students and a bus driver.

According to Vanessa Ramirez from the Fresno Unified School district, two students were taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure. All 11 students on the school bus were special education students. Investigators say one of the students had minor injuries. Ramirez says the Fresno Unified School District will be providing emotional and psychological support for the students involved.

Fire crews say one passenger in an involved vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The remainder of the student passengers of the school bus were treated for minor injuries and taken to school. Their parents will be contacted.

The cause of the crash remains unknown and CHP is investigating at this time.

8/24/2021 10:06 a.m.: This article has been updated to reflect new information from Fresno Unified School District representatives.