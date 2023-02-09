Graduation mortar board cap on one hundred dollar bills concept for the cost of a college and university education

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Scholarships are available to Tulare County residents from the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women.

This local non-profit organization will be awarding students $1,000 each. Anyone interested in applying must be Tulare County residents at the time of the application and show proof of financial need.

Minorities and people with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.

Students interested can find the application here. The deadline is March 31, 2023, and recipients will be chosen in April 2023.

Successful applicants will be announced at the Tulare County League of Mexican American Women luncheon in June.