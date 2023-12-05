FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Three scholarship opportunities are being offered to graduating high school seniors by the California Table Grape Growers.

The California Table Grape Growers is a company that has been aiding scholarships to nearly 200 students attending college since 1985. Based on the three categories of scholarships being awarded, organizers say two are available to field workers and their families.

The first category is a Bridge Scholarship for $14,500 and is available to graduating seniors who will attend two years of a community college and transfer to a four-year university. The second category is a $25,000 scholarship for graduating seniors who will attend a four-year university.

Lastly, the third category of scholarship is a $25,000 Agricultural Scholarship available to students residing in the Coachella and San Joaquin valleys who will attend a four-year university and are interested in a field of study applicable to the table grape industry.

Organizers say applicants for all scholarships must plan to attend a California college or university. The deadline to apply for all scholarships is Feb. 9, 2024, at 5 p.m.

For more information visit the California Table Grape Commission website.