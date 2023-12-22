FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and Security Paving announced there will be scheduled lane and ramp closures for southbound Highway 99 in Fowler and Selma, for the weeks of January 2 and January 7.

The following will occur for the week of January 2nd:

The #3 lane of southbound Highway 99 will be closed from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd, Wednesday night January 3rd, and Thursday night January 4th.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound Highway 99, will also be closed, during the same time.

The following will occur for the week of January 7th:

The #3 lane of southbound Highway 99 will be closed from 8:00 pm until 6:00 am on Sunday night January 7th and Monday night January 8th.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound Highway 99, will also be closed, during the same time.

Caltrans says closures may continue for longer periods, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.