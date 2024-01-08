FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced Monday that there will be scheduled lane and Ramp closures for southbound State Route 99, for the weeks of Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.

The following will occur for the week of Jan. 15, 2024:

The number three lane of southbound State Route 99 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Jan. 16, Jan. 17, and Jan. 18 at night.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound State Route 99, will also be closed, during the same time.

The following will occur for the week of Jan. 21:

The number three lane of southbound State Route 99 will be closed from 8 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Jan. 21, Jan. 22, Jan. 23, Jan. 24, and Jan. 25 at night.

The Floral Avenue off-ramp, from southbound State Route 99, will also be closed, during the same time.

Caltrans says closures may continue for longer periods, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.