SCCCD implements new vaccine mandate, but what happens to those who refuse to comply?

This week the State Center Community College District that encompasses all campuses in the Central Valley votes in favor of a new vaccine mandate. The new mandate will go into affect by October 15th, which means all staff and students must be vaccinated to be on campus.

SCCCD trustee Nasreen Johnson joins Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to talk about the new mandate, why they waited till after classes started and what happens to those staff and students who refuse to comply with the mandate.