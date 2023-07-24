FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire in Fresno Downtown that could affect several businesses and an apartment complex was reported to Fresno Fire, says the Fresno Fire Department.

According to firefighters, they received a call regarding a fire on Hwy 41 both on the southbound side and the northbound side that originated on the embankment around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the wind was making everything more dangerous due to the proximity of several businesses and a large apartment complex on top of the freeway, making it a bigger challenge.

The Fresno Fire Department states they had to put out the fire as quickly as possible because it could be dangerous for the people driving on the freeway.

They also say fires on the freeway are the scariest things they have to do.

“Anytime we have a fire off the freeway is one of the most dangerous things we do, I mean you can imagine how fast people are driving, they are distracted, you start putting emergency vehicles on the road with lights, people are looking, it’s one of the most scary things that we have to do,” said Capt. Koby Jones with the Fresno Fire Department.

Fresno Fire Department says Friday this is the third fire they had to put out. As of now, there is no information on the cause of the fire.