Scammer targets president of local Better Business Bureau; IP address traced to Ireland

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A scam warning from the president of the Better Business Bureau of Central California – after he says he was the target of one.

Blair Looney says if it can happen to him, it could happen to anyone.

This scammer was sending emails to Blair asking him if he could send money in the form of gift cards. After enough back-and-forth emails, the IP address of the scammer was tracked to a site 5,000 miles away.

“I knew it was a scam right from the get-go,” Blair Looney, President of the Better Business Bureau of Central California, said.

The email address the scammer was sending messages from was familiar to Blair as they were coming from a colleague.

“They had hacked her account and got her directory of friends and I was one of those friends they decided to go after,” Looney said.

One email read: “I need you to help me purchase a google play gift card at the store. I intend to buy it for a friend who is having a birthday today. I can’t do this now because I am traveling for surgery.”

“That led into, well I would like you to buy two Google Play cards in the amount of $100 each,” Looney explained.

Looney says gift cards are a scammers preferred way of payment.

“It is completely untraceable. It is not recoverable.”

Looney decided to play along, pretending to follow through with the request.

“What was interesting to me is on every response back to them, I have my BBB signature, with my name and it says Better Business Bureau, Start With Trust, and that didn’t deter them at all.”

Instead of the scammer tricking Looney, Looney tricked the scammer.

“We went further into this,” Looney said. “We had enough contact with them that we were able to track the IP address from their computer.”

It was traced 5,000 miles away to a computer in Dublin, Ireland.

The Better Business Bureau has since handed this case over to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and the Federal Trade Commission.