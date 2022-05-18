TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Detectives are investigating a scam that targets “Mexican American and Mexican National residents,” according to a release from Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

In an eight-month investigation, detectives say they discovered that Micallela Aguilera Coleman, 59 of Lindsay, promised to help residents obtain U.S. citizenship or a Visa in exchange for money. The report indicates that upon receiving the money, Coleman would cut off communication with victims.

According to the release, one particular victim gave Coleman more than $30,000 after she allegedly promised to help the victim obtain citizenship and buy land outside of California.

Detectives from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office learned in January 2020 that Coleman had received a cease-and-desist notice for unauthorized practice of law, according to the release. She has prior convictions for theft by false pretense, forgery, check fraud, welfare fraud, grand theft, and burglary, investigator say. Additionally, investigators learned of similar fraud cases involving Coleman in the towns of Porterville and Lindsay.

Investigators are looking for Coleman, and other potential victims of fraud allegedly perpetrated by Coleman. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ana Perez or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218, anonymously call or text (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.

“Often, undocumented immigrants are hesitant to speak with law enforcement officers because of their immigration status,” said the release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. “Sheriff Boudreaux wants the public to know, regardless of immigration status, if you are a victim of a crime or are in need of help from law enforcement, do not hesitate to contact your local law enforcement agency.”