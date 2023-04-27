VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Disaster Field Operations Center-West announced Thursday that the SBA will close its Visalia Business Recovery Center at 5:00 p.m. on May 2.

“SBA opened the center to provide personalized assistance to businesses that were affected by the severe winter storms, straight-line winds, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that began Feb. 21,” said Director Tanya Garfield of the SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Until May 2, the recovery center says they will continue to operate under regular business hours and will continue to meet with business owners to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process, help each individual complete their electronic loan application, and close their approved loans. No appointment is necessary.

The SBA allows businesses to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. They can also help businesses and homeowners with the cost of improvements to protect, prevent or minimize the same type of disaster damage from occurring in the future.

Officials say the deadline to apply for property damage is June 2, 2023, and the deadline to apply for economic injury is Jan. 3, 2024.

Applicants can apply online, get more disaster assistance information, and download applications on the SBA website.