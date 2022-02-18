Save Mart employees hide in store while suspects steal prescription meds, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Two suspects were arrested after an early morning burglary at a Save Mart store in north Fresno Friday, according to officials with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say just before 4:00 a.m., officers received a 9-1-1 call regarding an active burglary at the Save Mart located at First and Nees avenues.

When officers arrived, police say they saw a man identified as Joseph Neves, 20, exiting the store holding several bags. When the man saw the officers, officials say he dropped the bags and ran back inside.

Police say the officers set up a perimeter around the store and were notified that five employees were also inside the store.

According to police, the five employees were staying hidden inside a section of the store.

Meanwhile, police say a 17-year-old juvenile walked out of the store and gave himself up to officers.

After a brief search, the employees were able to come out of the store and none of them were hurt.

Police say they later located Neves hiding behind the Save Mart and took him into custody.

Investigators say the suspects broke into the storefront with a hammer, ran towards the pharmacy and broke a window to gain entry.

Once inside, investigators believe the two rummaged through prescription medication, stuffing them in bags and in their pockets.

According to police, all prescriptions were recovered.

Neves was booked into the Fresno County Jail for burglary charges, the juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility, investigators say.