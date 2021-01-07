Save the Tower Theatre community meeting to address conversion concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A community meeting is set for residents of Fresno’s Tower District to talk about the future of the Tower Theater.

The building is in escrow and the buyer is Adventure Church of Fresno. Neighbors and other businesses are concerned about a church moving into an area known for dining and entertainment.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and will be held virtually on Zoom. Organizers say attendance is limited to 500 and they expect much public interest. Click here for the link.