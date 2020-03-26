COVID-19 Information

Save Mart extends pharmacy hours for seniors and at high risk patients

Local News

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Save Mart Supermarkets announced Wednesday that all Save Mart and Lucky pharmacies will extend their hours for seniors and high-risk patients.

The company said the special opening times will be 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

The company says vulnerable populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems, will be able to get primary access to its pharmacies.

