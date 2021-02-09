Save Mart Center to be home of Central Valley mass vaccination site, city council president says

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno city council president Luis Chavez said Tuesday he anticipates Governor Gavin Newsom will announce the Save Mart Center as the regional mass vaccination site by the end of the week.

Chavez says during a conversation, Congressman Jim Costa confirmed the Save Mart Center as the location of the regional vaccination center, and that it will serve the Central Valley region.

The center is expected to be able to administer 6,000 to 7,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day and will be a combination walk-in and drive-thru site. The center will be operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.