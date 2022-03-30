FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Save Mart Center will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry, according to the Save Mart Center.
The Save Mart Center announced Wednesday that In accordance with the lifting of indoor mega-event requirements effective April 1, by both the California and Fresno County Departments of Public Health. They will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test upon entry to the arena beginning with their Monster Jam shows.
A statement from SMC General Manager Sean McElhinney:
“While this is a big step in the return to some sense of normalcy for Californians, we are cognizant of the fact that COVID-19 is here to stay and that large event gatherings do provide a greater opportunity for the spread of communicable disease.
We will continue to utilize the procedures and strategies we have implemented throughout the course of this virus, including more frequent cleaning of touchpoints at each event, sanitation and disinfecting of surfaces after each event, hand sanitizing stations at the entrances to each seating section, increased filtration of the air, and the increased use of outside air circulation.
We also ask our patrons to help us maintain a safer environment as well by getting vaccinated, not coming to an event if sick, and washing or sanitizing hands frequently during the event.”