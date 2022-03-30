FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Save Mart Center will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry, according to the Save Mart Center.

The Save Mart Center announced Wednesday that In accordance with the lifting of indoor mega-event requirements effective April 1, by both the California and Fresno County Departments of Public Health. They will no longer be requiring proof of vaccination or a negative covid test upon entry to the arena beginning with their Monster Jam shows.

A statement from SMC General Manager Sean McElhinney: