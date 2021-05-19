Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval appointed as Fresno State president

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California State University Board of Trustees Wednesday has appointed Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval, Ph.D., as president of California State University, Fresno.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead this premier university, which opens doors of opportunities for our talented students and improves the quality of life for everyone in the Valley,” said Jiménez-Sandoval.

“Dr. Jiménez-Sandoval has an exciting vision for the future of the university while having gained immeasurable institutional knowledge and developed outstanding relationships throughout the campus and community over his many years of service to Fresno State,” said CSU Trustee Jane Carney, chair of the Fresno State search committee.

Jiménez-Sandoval, who currently serves as interim president of Fresno State, first joined the school as faculty in 2000. Jiménez-Sandoval grew up in Fowler after moving from Mexico. His wife, Dr. Mariana Anagnostopoulos is a member of the Fresno State Philosophy Department faculty.

Jiménez-Sandoval assumes the campus presidency immediately.