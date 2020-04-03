Saroyan Theatre: Les Miserables rescheduled and Waitress canceled

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Performances of hit Broadway musicals Les Miserables and Waitress will not be lighting up the William Saroyan Theater stage as planned this summer.

Les Miserables – originally scheduled to grace the stage from April 28 until May 3 – will be rescheduled.

Producers are working to secure new dates the performances. In the meantime, those with tickets are being asked to hold onto them until the new schedule is confirmed.

William Saroyan Theatre says the performance of Waitress – scheduled for June 6 – will be canceled.

“All tickets will be automatically refunded unless paid for with cash. Tickets purchased with cash at the Fresno Convention and Entertainment Center Box Office can be refunded by contacting the FCEC Box Office once the California Shelter in Place order has been lifted.”

