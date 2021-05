FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Foreigner, the band behind classic rock anthems “Juke Box Hero,” “Feels Like The First Time” and “Hot Blooded” will be coming to Fresno according to a news release from the Fresno Convention Center Friday.

The show will be one of the first in the Central Valley since the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns in March 2020.

Foreigner will hit the Saroyan Theater stage on July 27 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on May 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.