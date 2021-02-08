Sarah Silverman asks Twitter followers ‘to scoop’ the sale of Fresno’s Tower Theatre

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman made a call to her Twitter followers Monday to purchase Fresno’s Tower Theatre – in response to Adventure Church’s ongoing drive to purchase the site.

In her post on Twitter, Silverman wrote that “an anti-LGBT church Adventure Church is trying to buy the Tower Theatre in the most LGBT friendly area of Fresno.”

Among the Twitter handles included in her post were those of Chelsea Handler and Neil Patrick Harris.

So an anti-LGBT church called Adventure church is trying to buy The Tower theater in the most lgbt friendly area of Fresno (the arts district, obvs♥️) So… it’s for sale if someone wants to scoop them @LGBTfdn @chelseahandler @TheEllenShow @ActuallyNPH or maybe a Gofundme? https://t.co/m00g7fdN18 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 9, 2021

Adventure Church continues to be in the process of buying the Tower Theatre, the same location the church is renting to hold in-person services.

Following pushback from the Tower District community over the sale, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer proposed a long-term lease agreement with the City of Fresno to use the Fresno Memorial Auditorium with the condition the church would not buy the Tower Theatre.

The pastor of Adventure Church rejected the city’s offer, stating that it does not fit the church’s needs.