FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Santa is in town and is bringing holiday magic to the Riverpark Shopping Center in Fresno at the Holiday Magic Studios.

Organizers say you can visit Santa’s Workshop by scheduling a private five-minute appointment so you never wait in line all you do is walk up, check in, and walk inside.

The photographers at the Holiday Magic Studios say they will capture 25 to 50 professional photos of your family’s Santa experience. Once you pick out your photos they will be mailed to your door.

To visit Santa’s workshop and to book your appointment click here.