FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Skiers and snowboarders who dress in full Santa gear at China Peak Mountain Resort can get rewarded for their holiday dedication.

Staff at China Peak say those resembling Santa will receive a $45 lift ticket, described as a more than 50% discount, on Sunday, December 17.

There will also be a parade of the Skiing Santas at 10:30 a.m. with live music, and a Santa photo booth.

All rules related to qualifying as Skiing Santa can be found at the China Peak website (click here).

The resort says proceeds will benefit the Sierra Resiliency Fund to restore the forest after the 2020 Creek Fire.