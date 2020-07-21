Santa Claus Lane in Clovis closed permanently due to coronavirus concerns

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Organizers of Clovis’ Santa Claus Lane say the holiday attraction is permanently closed, according to an announcement on the event’s Facebook page on Monday.

The social media post by Deb and Terry Toews cited coronavirus concerns and fears that holding the event may put neighbors at risk.

We have given 5 years of our life to Santa Claus Lane but now must focus on our families. We more than appreciate ALL of your support and love during the past 5 years. We couldn’t have done it without ALL of you.

Over 30 homes in the area of Gettysburg and Locan took part in the annual tradition. The event raised money for local non-profits, including the Marjaree Mason Center and the Leon S. Peters Burn Center at Community Regional Medical Center.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.