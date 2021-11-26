Santa Claus, hundreds of shoppers head to Fresno’s Riverpark for Black Friday sales

FRESNO, California. (KSEE)- The day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, was a busy day in Fresno as people pulled out their wallets and filled their arms with shopping bags for one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

“It was a little busy,” said 7-year-old Sydney who came shopping with her mother. “There were a lot of people.”

Sydney got a snow leopard stuffed animal from Claires that she named snowie. The two then went under the fake snow machine to get into the holiday spirit.

“I think people should expect nice weather, and it is kinda sad how it isn’t really snowing but I like the bubble foam snow. It is more fun,” Sydney said.

Even Santa Claus made it safely to River Park Shopping Center with the help of the Fresno County Eagle One helicopter. His reindeer were absent because they are still at home practicing for the

“It takes time, they have to train just like we do to be in shape,” said Santa.

Santa then hopped onto a Fresno fire truck in his red suit to be transported to the Riverpark Christmas tree where he was greeted by smiling children who told them what they wanted for Christmas this year.

“I am so excited and I am looking forward to a great holiday season for everyone,” said Santa.

Extra security and police patrols are at all of the shopping centers across Fresno. Officials also recommend that you lock your car doors, do not leave presents in your car unattended, and that you are aware of your surroundings at all times especially as you walk to your vehicle at night.

