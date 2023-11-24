FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – It’s that time of year, and Santa is coming to town and this time in style.

Santa touched down in a Fresno police department helicopter Friday morning at the River Park shopping center in Fresno.

There was a fun parade from the corner of Highway 41 and Nees to the Holiday Magic Studios.

There was also a ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off the winter holiday where photos with Santa are now available.

For more information about when you would like to meet and take photos with Santa along with information about pricing visit the Riverpark Winter Wonderland’s website.