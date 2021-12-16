Santa arrives in a helicopter during visit to Merced Co. elementary schools

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke and Santa Claus paid a visit to several schools across Merced County in part of Operation Santa’s Sleigh with the Sheriff’s Department.

Merced County Sheriff officials say Sheriff Warnke received a “special request” from Santa Claus about, “catching a ride to visit several schools in Merced County.”

Santa Claus and Sheriff Warnke visited four different elementary schools via helicopter to help spread Christmas cheer with the holiday approaching.

The video above shows Santa and Sheriff Warnke landing their helicopter at Farmdale Elementary School and passing out candy to the elementary school students.

Merced County deputies say while the two made a stop at Ballico-Cressy Elementary Schoo, four, five-gallon buckets of change were presented to Sheriff Warnke.

Officials say Ballico had been collecting change for Merced County Operation Christmas Star and wanted to donate the money to help purchase gifts for the children in Merced County.