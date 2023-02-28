VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the City of Visalia announced the sanitary sewer work at Bridge Street and Noble Avenue is starting on Wednesday.

The project is scheduled to start on Wednesday, weather permitting at Bridge Street, south of Noble Avenue, for emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer main.

Technicians working on the project said the repair will occur in two phases for a total of three days.

For the first phase, traffic will be flagged around the work zone on Wednesday, March 1.

The second phase will close Bridge Street to traffic between Noble Avenue and Myrtle Avenue on Thursday and Friday.

City officials say while the work is dependent on weather and road conditions, construction will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily throughout the three-day duration.

During the closure of Bridge Street on Thursday and Friday, the road is planned to reopen at 4:00 p.m. daily.

Southbound traffic on Bridge Street will be detoured to Santa Fe Street via Noble Avenue and northbound traffic on Bridge Street will be detoured to Court Street via Tulare Avenue.

Throughout the project, Public Safety will have emergency access to the roadway and local traffic will be allowed to residences and businesses as needed.

We appreciate the patience and understanding of those directly affected by this repair work as we attempt to plan accordingly to conform with the weather. Orlando Rosales, Engineering Technician

According to city representatives, the sanitary sewer work had to be rescheduled multiple times due to the recent storm systems, but the contractor performing the emergency repairs plans to complete the work during the brief dry period that has been forecasted for Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 3.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and to avoid the area due to expected delays.

For more information call Orlando Rosales, City of Visalia Engineering Technician (559) 713-4414.