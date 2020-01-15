Sanger’s police chief announces retirement after 40-year career in law enforcement

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sanger’s police chief of seven years announced on social media Wednesday that he is retiring after a 40-year career in law enforcement.

Silver Rodriguez said in a post to Sanger Police Department’s Twitter and Facebook accounts that, “It has been an honor serving and protecting Sanger.”

“It has been a fulfilling, rewarding and enjoyable career where I have been able to help people in countless ways,” he added.

Rodriguez had been Sanger’s police chief since 2012.

He previously served as a captain for the majority of his career with Porterville Police from 1980 to 2000 and 2006 to 2012. He spent six years in between as Porterville’s police chief.

